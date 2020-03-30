Green Bay City Council candidate calls politics 'bull—-' in mailer but promises to be loyal if elected
Rachel Heu is looking to unseat Alderman Randy Scannell in the April 7 election for District 7.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
