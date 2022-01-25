Green Bay-based Pomp's Tire responds to OSHA fine in Abbotsford worker's death: 'Safety is a top priority'
Worker for Green Bay-based Pomp’s was killed in July as he tried to mount a tire on a rim. A 2nd worker died a similar death in Minnesota in August
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin is now projected to take in an additional $2.9 billion over two years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM
The windfall gives lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers a chance to consider spending money or cutting taxes in an election year.
-
Wisconsin health care workers will be allowed to start new jobs at Ascension after judge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM
ThedaCare lawyers asked the court last week to temporarily stop seven of its employees from taking new jobs at a nearby hospital.
-
$5K Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest For Dumping Kittens
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM
-
Suspicious Objects Near Tomah Amtrak Station Secured
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM
-
Woman Injured in Two Vehicle Collision near Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
Bitter cold to invade Wisconsin; low temperature overnight Tuesday in Wausau could hit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM
The coldest air of the winter is set to sweep across Wisconsin beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Local prep scores from Monday 1/24
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM
-
Burmaster Leads Hillsboro Past Iowa-Grant in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM
-
Hillsboro Tigers Blow By Iowa-Grant 70-16 in Girls Basketball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.