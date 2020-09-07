Green Bay artist Beau Thomas leaves his mark all over town
Beau Thomas started college as computer science major, but that all began to change once he picked up a paint brush and started taking art classes.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM
Beau Thomas started college as computer science major, but that all began to change once he picked up a paint brush and started taking art classes.
'I just want to color space, change the way a city looks and brighten things up'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM
Local artist, Beau Thomas, brightens up Green Bay schools, businesses and empty spaces with murals and artwork, take a look.
Labor Day: Caregivers in the home are taking on more work, new obligations due to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 12:04 PM
This labor day take a look at the work mothers and other caregivers have taken on in the household during the pandemic.
Traveling the U.S. to where she is needed, Green Bay nurse typifies booming labor niche...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Kristina Starcevic is one of the 40,000 to 50,000 travel nurses in the country. Her job is to go wherever she is most needed.
Brewers drop 2 of 3 to Indians in Cleveland
by Bill Scott on September 7, 2020 at 6:48 AM
Shane Bieber struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball as the Indians knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 in Cleveland on Sunday. Bieber moved to 7-0 with the victory. Brad Hand closed it out with his 11th save. Carlos Santana […]
Bucks lose Giannis but force a game five against Miami
by Bill Scott on September 7, 2020 at 6:35 AM
After dropping the first three games in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks were staring at elimination against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Bucks lost NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in […]
Packers sign 14 players to practice squad
by Bill Scott on September 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM
After trimming their roster to 53 players on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers started filling out their practice squad on Sunday. Practice squads have been expanded to 16 players this year. The Packers signed: LB Krys Barnes, WR Reggie […]
Wisconsin sees record 16.2% of COVID-19 tests come back positive as officials report 893...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM
The new cases accounted for 16.2% of the 5,099 test results reported Sunday by the state, the highest percent to come back positive in a single day since March.
Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: 'There's a lot more life to live'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM
Jacob Blake released a video from his hospital bed Saturday evening, telling viewers "there's a lot more life to live."
