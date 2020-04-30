Green Bay-area woman charged with hiding 5-year-old son's corpse, says she gave him CBD to treat seizures
Teachers, doctors and friends reported concerns about the welfare of Josias Marquez. Investigators say he’s been dead for months.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin again sets daily record with 334 new coronavirus cases Thursday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 30, 2020 at 9:20 PM
The state's last record for a daily increase was just under Wednesday's, with 331 cases on April 25.
Green Bay coronavirus help: Brown County United Way awards relief grants to CSA, Oneida...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 30, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Here's information about how Green Bay area residents can help each other and how communities are finding solutions.
Green Bay coronavirus updates: County sets up drive-in testing at Resch as cases top 1,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 30, 2020 at 8:34 PM
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it's now also investigating Salm Partners in Denmark and TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Wisconsin Republicans haven't come together on a COVID-19 response plan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 8:29 PM
Nearly two weeks after suing to block Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, Republican lawmakers have yet to coalesce around their own plan for how to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for April 30, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 30, 2020 at 8:09 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Venture to donate $1.7 million to regional nonprofits during coronavirus pandemic
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 30, 2020 at 8:09 PM
The U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation will give more money to nonprofits and remove restrictions regarding how organizations spend the money.
Gone but not counted: Who may be missing from Wisconsin's coronavirus death toll?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 8:05 PM
It's unclear how many coronavirus deaths have gone uncounted. But known COVID-19 cases only accounted for about half of a rise in deaths in Wisconsin.
Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.
