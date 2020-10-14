Green Bay area will need up to 7,400 new apartments, 9,000 new homes to keep up with market demand, new study says
The results of a fresh housing market study show the Green Bay area will need to add thousands of new units to keep up with growth through 2040.
Trump administration replaced 'pandemic playbook,' then ignored aspects of its own plans
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2020 at 4:48 PM
The White House and federal health officials said they did not throw out the pandemic playbook left to them by the Obama administration, but used more recent reports to guide them as they responded to COVID-19. Then they failed to follow […]
These northeastern Wisconsin companies hiring right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM
If you're seeking a job, here are some area companies that are currently hiring.
Green Bay shifts $136k in CARES Act funds to address rise in homelessness
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM
The Green Bay conservation corps never got off the ground, so the city is shifting funds earmarked for the corps to address homelessness in Green Bay.
Fall colors around Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM
Fall colors in Brown, Shawano and Oconto counties.
Green Bay hospitalist: For first time ever, most of my patients have same illness. It's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM
If you're standing near someone who's vulnerable and you're not wearing a mask, you may be responsible for serious illness or death.
LOCAL RETAILER, THE MAUSTON PACKAGE DEPOT, IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS AFTER BEING DECIMATED...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM
Wisconsin denies tax credits to Foxconn for 2019 work, says company did not create enough...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM
The WEDC has sent a letter to Foxconn saying they are denying the company tax credits for work done in 2019.
The U.S. was the world's best prepared nation to confront a pandemic. How did it spiral...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM
Interviews with public health experts and reviews of studies by government agencies, watchdog groups and scientists reveal a cascade of blunders.
