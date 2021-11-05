Green Bay area children ages 5 to 11 start receiving COVID-19 vaccination Friday
-
Wisconsin children ages 5-11 can now get vaccinated. Here's how.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2021 at 6:25 PM
Families can begin scheduling appointments now for openings next week.
-
Green Bay area children ages 5 to 11 start receiving COVID-19 vaccination Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM
Following approval by the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccination is being administered to the 5- to 11-year-old age group.
-
De Pere hires from within, names Capt. Jeremy Muraski as its next police chief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 5:37 PM
Capt. Jeremy Muraski will take over Dec. 23, when longtime police chief retires.
-
Green Bay police chief, city attorney say Rep. Shae Sortwell wasn't given special...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 2:21 PM
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis and city attorney Vanessa Chavez blamed a misapplication of state statute for a delay in the release of records.
-
Before he was a Wisconsin lawmaker, Shae Sortwell was investigated for child abuse....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM
Green Bay police recommended charging Sortwell with felony child abuse, before he was a legislator. Here's what a Press-Gazette investigation reveals.
-
Packers, U.S. Venture announce naming rights deal for Titletown District office building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 12:28 AM
The Packers announced Thursday that the Titletown District office building will be named U.S. Venture Center.
-
Here's where to get your 5- to 11-year-old child the COVID vaccine in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 12:05 AM
Green Bay providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 starting Friday and Monday.
-
DNR holds public hearing on new PFAS regulations
by Raymond Neupert on November 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The Department of Natural Resources is now taking public comment on a proposed rule to regulate PFAS and other forever chemicals. That includes what has to be done to dispose of the chemicals, and how people who use fire-fighting foam have to […]
-
Wisconsin reports a slight uptick in the average number of COVID-19 cases over the last 3...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM
The state reported a seven-day average of 1,996 cases — the highest mark since Oct. 18.
