Green Bay-area band 7000apart was hit hard by the pandemic. Now they're back with a new album and a mental health mission.

The married duo were on the brink of success when the pandemic reversed their course. Here’s how therapy revitalized them, and their music.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



