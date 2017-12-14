Green Bay alderman asked city employee about making sex tape

Newly released documents reveal what prompted a special set of rules that a Green Bay alderman has been ordered to follow, when he meets with city employees. According to the documents, sometime in 2017, Guy Zima asked a city employee if she made a sex tape on her wedding night, and according to City Attorney […]

Source: WRN.com

