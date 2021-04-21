Green Bay activists express relief after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, but say it's the first step
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
“Today was a glimpse into what justice could potentially look like for police accountability,” one local leader says.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay activists express relief after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, but say it's the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2021 at 12:39 AM
"Today was a glimpse into what justice could potentially look like for police accountability," one local leader says.
-
Former teacher, coach gets two years in prison for sex assault of Oconto Falls student in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2021 at 11:53 PM
The victim said Larsen "abused her powers and privileges as a coach."
-
Lincoln Hills independent review finds improvement at Wisconsin facility for teen...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM
A report released Monday shows steady improvement in recent months at the state's facility for juvenile offenders.
-
Green Bay high schools to hold in-person graduations this June at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Anti-COVID-19 measures will be in-place, including required face-coverings, and limits on numbers of guests who can attend
-
Average COVID-19 cases have declined for five consecutive days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2021 at 8:52 PM
Seven-day average dipped to 714 cases on Tuesday despite a one day count of 805 cases.
-
'We're blessed': Spring brings a sense of renewal to Kenosha as it emerges from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2021 at 7:31 PM
Kenosha is coming back, yet scars and memories of last summer's unrest remain fresh.
-
Everything we know so far about the circumstances of the mass shooting at Somers House...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM
Six people were shot, three fatally, early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern in Kenosha County. Here's what we know so far.
-
How an Appleton native, World War II veteran helped create Earth Day
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 20, 2021 at 2:13 PM
It was a long journey for Cherkasky from Appleton to Washington D.C., spitballing strategies with some of the most prominent politicians in the U.S.
-
Dozens of Wisconsin employers are offering vaccines to their workers. Some companies pay...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2021 at 1:59 PM
Arranging for people to get COVID-19 vaccines at work is convenient for employees and gives employers a sense of how many will get the vaccine.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.