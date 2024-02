Great Lakes tribal leaders ask Biden to support Bad River in dispute with Enbridge

Great Lakes tribes want the Biden Administration to oppose a pipeline. In a letter, leaders of 30 tribes including 9 of 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, ask the administration to support the Bad River Chippewa in its dispute with Canadian pipeline firm Enbridge. Last June, a federal district court ordered Enbridge to stop operating […] Source: WRN.com







