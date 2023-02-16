Great Lakes ice cover reaches historic low. Here's what we know.
Lack of ice can upend the lakes’ ecosystem and make shipping conditions more dangerous.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers released his state budget Wednesday. Here are seven key takeaways
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM
The Democratic governor's 2023-25 state budget sets up a battle with Republican legislators who want to enact bigger tax cuts and spend less.
-
Brown County Board plans to spend about $4 million to boost security of courthouse,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM
The Brown County Courthouse has occasionally placed airport-style screening devices at the entrance to an individual courtroom for particular trials.
-
Big special interest money is flowing into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Dan Kelly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Dan Kelly wasn't shy about talking up super PACS and outside interest groups, telling a GOP group they would back him more than Dorow.
-
Great Lakes ice cover reaches historic low. Here's what we know.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Lack of ice can upend the lakes' ecosystem and make shipping conditions more dangerous.
-
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest brings the best back to Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM
After missing 2021 because of COVID, premier cheese competition brings more than 2,000 of the best cheeses to the Resch Expo.
-
Soup fundraiser for Kewaunee zoo returns after a three-year absence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM
ZoupArt hasn't been held since 2020, but it's back with 33 soups from restaurants and cooks, along with a student art show, raffles and a bake sale
-
Tony Evers proposes 12 weeks of paid family leave for public and private sector workers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 2:52 AM
Evers said the spending levels in the budget plan reflect the opportunity a record $7.1 billion budget surplus presents to the state.
-
Record-setting sturgeon speared on Valentine's Day on Lake Winnebago despite warm...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM
The DNR reported James Gishkowsky speared the seventh largest sturgeon ever caught in the Lake Winnebago system.
-
How a Wisconsin non-profit found itself unwittingly involved in the Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM
A mailer critical of Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow says it's paid for by a group with a name similar to a Wisconsin nonprofit.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.