Gray, Muriel age 87 of rural New Lisbon
Muriel Gray, 87 of rural New Lisbon passed away, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Elroy.
Muriel was born on May 3, 1931 in Blue Island, Illinois the daughter of Oscar and Lillian (Larson) Fredrickson.
Muriel was raised in Blue Island, Illinois. She had music as a big part of her life. She played guitar and piano. Along with her cousin Carolyn (Osterberg) Poulsen, known as the Ranch girls. They worked for WLS Barn dance Road Show and then moved to Yankton, South Dakota and did live radio show from 1951 until 1956. She sang western, folk and Country songs.
Muriel married Lloyd Gray on September 24, 1960 and they had one son Gary.
Muriel is survived by her son Gary, a nephew John DeCillo, 2 nieces Micki (Thomas) Rosati and Gina (Ernie) Gaydos. She is further survived by her cousin and former singing partner Carolyn Poulsen and her son James (Mary) Poulsen, several cousins and many great friends who referred to her as Ma Gray.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday June11, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 9:00 am until time of service.
Burial will be at Bayview Cemetery, Necedah.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
