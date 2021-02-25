Gray, Evelyn Ann Age 81 of Mauston
Evelyn Ann Gray passed peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston surrounded by her
family on Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Evelyn was born on March 20th, 1939 to Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, WI.
She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Gray on September 19th, 1959. Her family finds
comfort knowing that Evelyn is reunited with her husband and true love in heaven. Evelyn lived
a life of service. She attended college in Madison, WI after high school where she pursued a
technical business degree. She dedicated her career to helping manage Gray Electric LLC, an
electrical contracting company she started with her husband in 1959. Evelyn retired in 1999
when her son took over the family business and her daughter started managing the office. She
spent her retirement dedicating her time to her family and community. She volunteered
countless hours at The Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and Hess Memorial Hospital
Auxiliary Thrift Shop. She also served in several roles at the Mauston United Methodist Church.
Some of these roles included Sunday School Coordinator, United Methodist Women Treasurer,
Circle, Homemakers, as well as other various fundraisers and activities. She loved her
grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely and enjoyed supporting them and their extra
curricular activities and careers. She loved to brag about their accomplishments and share what
they were up to with everyone she met. Evelyn was a true role model to her family and within
the Mauston community, she loved nothing more than helping those in need.
Evelyn is survived by:her Children Audrey (Craig) Weinand of Blaine, MN, Gary (Lisa Cavanaugh) Gray of Mauston, Nancy Schauer of Mauston, Jeff (Melaine) Gray of Mauston
Grandchildren: Kyle (Alyssa) Weinand, Kallie (Andy) Woods,Taylor Gray, Rachel (Josh) Kopplin
Ryan (Riley Kay Champlin) Roberts, Mitchell Gray, Gavin Gray, Reece Gray,
Great Grandchildren: Owen, Ava, and Ella Weinand, Sister and Brother-in Law: Marlene (Don) Luick of Stoughton, Sister- in Law: Barbara Gray of Mauston
Evelyn was preceded in death by: Her Husband: Robert (Bob) Gray, Her Parents: Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas, Son In Law: Larry Schauer
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 13th at the Mauston United Methodist
Church. Visitation will be from 11AM-1PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM. In lieu of
flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and
The Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
