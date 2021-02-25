Gray, Evelyn Ann Age 81 of Mauston

Evelyn Ann Gray passed peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston surrounded by her

family on Monday, February 15th, 2021.

Evelyn was born on March 20th, 1939 to Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, WI.

She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Gray on September 19th, 1959. Her family finds

comfort knowing that Evelyn is reunited with her husband and true love in heaven. Evelyn lived

a life of service. She attended college in Madison, WI after high school where she pursued a

technical business degree. She dedicated her career to helping manage Gray Electric LLC, an

electrical contracting company she started with her husband in 1959. Evelyn retired in 1999

when her son took over the family business and her daughter started managing the office. She

spent her retirement dedicating her time to her family and community. She volunteered

countless hours at The Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and Hess Memorial Hospital

Auxiliary Thrift Shop. She also served in several roles at the Mauston United Methodist Church.

Some of these roles included Sunday School Coordinator, United Methodist Women Treasurer,

Circle, Homemakers, as well as other various fundraisers and activities. She loved her

grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely and enjoyed supporting them and their extra

curricular activities and careers. She loved to brag about their accomplishments and share what

they were up to with everyone she met. Evelyn was a true role model to her family and within

the Mauston community, she loved nothing more than helping those in need.

Evelyn is survived by:her Children Audrey (Craig) Weinand of Blaine, MN, Gary (Lisa Cavanaugh) Gray of Mauston, Nancy Schauer of Mauston, Jeff (Melaine) Gray of Mauston

Grandchildren: Kyle (Alyssa) Weinand, Kallie (Andy) Woods,Taylor Gray, Rachel (Josh) Kopplin

Ryan (Riley Kay Champlin) Roberts, Mitchell Gray, Gavin Gray, Reece Gray,

Great Grandchildren: Owen, Ava, and Ella Weinand, Sister and Brother-in Law: Marlene (Don) Luick of Stoughton, Sister- in Law: Barbara Gray of Mauston

Evelyn was preceded in death by: Her Husband: Robert (Bob) Gray, Her Parents: Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas, Son In Law: Larry Schauer

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 13th at the Mauston United Methodist

Church. Visitation will be from 11AM-1PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM. In lieu of

flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and

The Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.