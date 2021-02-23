Gravity Box Brewing in Mauston to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday 2/24

A new business in Mauston will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday February 24th. Gravity Box brewing will be holding their ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at 1:45pm. The Mauston Chamber and City of Mauston will be there for the presentation. Gravity Box Brewing is located on East State Street in downtown Mauston. The new Mauston brewery will brew their own ales, lagers, kettle sours, hard seltzers, and non-alcoholic beer. They also have house made sodas. Collins Coffee is also located inside Gravity Box Brewing. Starting with their grand opening they will start winter hours of being open from 2pm-8pm Wednesday thru Saturdays. Collins Coffee has hours of 6:30am-2pm, Monday thru Saturday.

