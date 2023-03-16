Grand jury indicted ex-UW grad student charged with threatening students, staff, professors
The grand jury in Madison indicted 32-year-old Arvin Raj Mathur on six counts of transmitting communications containing threats to injure other persons.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Closing the achievement gap, community involvement are top priorities for West De Pere...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Four candidates are running for two open seats, including two incumbents.
The perfect gift on James Madison's birthday is to support education coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM
Through the national Report for America program we've been able to expand coverage on critical topics for readers, including K-12 schools and early childhood education.
8 tips to help Wisconsin parents find the right pediatrician for their kids
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM
There are many things to consider when finding a primary care physician for your child. We put together some advice from experts: doctors and parents.
Glenn Grothman joins GOP effort to expand work requirements for federal food aid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM
The new legislation would expand work requirements for able-bodied people seeking Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.
Franklin businessman Scott Mayer weighs GOP U.S. Senate run against Tammy Baldwin in 2024
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Additionally, a source close to Rebecca Kleefisch said Wisconsin's former lieutenant governor is "leaving the door open" to a potential run.
De Pere City Council District 2 race features incumbent Jonathon Hansen, challenger Noah...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The race is one of four on the De Pere City Council. District 2 is made up of Wards 6-9.
Wausau's Ross Jirgl takes on role of Butch Cassidy in a Tubi original movie
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Ross Jirgl revels his starring role in "Butch Cassidy and The Wild Bunch." It begins streaming on Tubi on March 16.
Book store to support the Kewaunee library reopens in new location
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM
In its new, cozier space, the Friends of the Kewaunee Public Library Book Shoppe will be able to stay open year-round.
Wally Hilliard, co-founder of American Medical Security, lived at 'high level of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 10:29 PM
Hilliard founded two of Brown County's largest employers. He was, at heart, a salesman.
