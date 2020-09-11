Grain Truck v Amish Buggy Accident

On September 10th, 2020 at 1:19pm, the Vernon County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a Feed Truck vs. Amish buggy crash that occurred on State Highway 27, north of Traastad Road, in the town of Franklin. 57-year-old James O. Mickelson from rural Cashton was driving a tandem axle feed truck north on 27. 18-year-old Levi D. Stutzman was traveling north as well, in a buggy. A collision occurred between the truck and the buggy. Stutzman was ejected into the northbound ditch. Stutzman was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems of Lacrosse with life threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured in the crash. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.