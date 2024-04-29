Graham, Arlene Doris Age 78 of Adams

Arlene Doris Graham, age 78, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024 at her home and today she is having her bagels and coffee with Jesus .

Arlene was born December 27, 1945 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Harold and Willoween “Billie” (Austin) Hammond.

With her two beloved brothers Raymond and Bruce and their parents they loved camping on the shores of Lake Michigan. Arlene was quite a water bug and she loved s’mores and campfires.

She married Craig Daniel Graham on June 11, 1966 in Whittaker, Michigan.

For their honeymoon they vacationed at her families beloved cottage on Birch Lake. This is where Arlene caught the trophy fish not Craig.

Together Arlene and Craig created a family with daughters Tamela(Tammy) and Sherri. Mom was well known by her daughter’s friends for the best Nestle mud bars and rice crispy treats. She also was know to teach both daughters how to dance in the kitchen while playing her 45’s.

Arlene’s love for Christ was shared with her family and as a Sunday School teacher, a member of Women’s Ministries and volunteering at the Assembly of God church.

Arlene’s love of quilting turned into a ministry as she made multiple quilts that were donated anonymously to families in need throughout Adams Co. through Social Services. This lead is how the Adams Community Quilters was created

A celebration of life will be held with family and friends this summer

Arlene was preceded in death by:

Parents Harold and Billie and brother Raymond

Survivors include her

Husband Craig Graham of Adams, WI

Children Tammy(Ross) Hammond of Adams, WI, Sherri(Chris) Ziemer Oshkosh, WI

Grandchildren Emily Banie, Johanna(Jessie) Hudson and Austin Ziemer

Great Grandchildren Connor and Anna Hudson

Source: WRJC.com







