Grafton dentist sent to prison for harming patients teeth to get insurance money

A Wisconsin dentist who intentionally broke patients’ teeth to fix them and get insurance money has been sentenced. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 62-year-old Scott Charmoli of Grafton would tell patients they needed crowns put in on their teeth when they didn’t need them. He’d then fake x-rays and harm teeth beforehand to make […] Source: WRN.com







