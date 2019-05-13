Grabarski, Eleanor VIola, Age 92 of Grand Marsh

Eleanor Viola Grabarski, age 92, of Grand Marsh passed away peacefully on Mothers’ Day, May 12, 2019. She was born October 4, 1926 to Lacy DeWitt and Viola (nee Kroenke) DeWitt Podoll. Eleanor married Arnold Grabarski on April 2, 1944. To this marriage was born three offspring, Sandra in 1946, William in 1948, and Robert in 1949.

Eleanor was an excellent farmwife, doing everything needed when required, including tractor work, milking, animal care, and making sure the milk equipment was clean and shining. She supplemented the farm income by caring for chickens and selling eggs. Somehow she found the energy to care for her family’s concerns and needs. She was an excellent cook, feeding threshing crews to large family functions, as well as being a substitute cook for the local grade school. Eleanor was quick to volunteer her time and talents when needed and served as General Leader of the New Chester Badgers 4-H club for several years. Her family was her priority, including not only her children and families, but also her siblings and families, including her husband’s family. She will be remembered for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Eleanor will also be remembered for her strong faith in the Lord.

Eleanor is survived by two of her three children, Sandra (Tim) Barthel, and Robert (Aletta) Grabarski. Eight grandchildren: Matthew (Lori) Barthel, Michael Barthel, Michelle (Walter) Moe, Kristin (Mark) Johnson, Daniel Grabarski, Rebecca Grabarski, Richard (Meagan) Grabarski, and Ronald (Sara) Grabarski. She is also survived by a sister, Doris Garlock and sister-in-law, Marion DeWitt, and a brother-in-law, Durwin Smith. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, soon to be 11, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold, her son William, her sisters Lavira Steinhaus and Joyce Rihn, her brothers Bruce and Lacy DeWitt, along with her sisters-in-law Mavis DeWitt, Geraldine Smith, and Doris Grabarski and brother-in-law Casey Grabarski. Also two nephews preceded in death.

A funeral for Eleanor will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services immediately following at the Easton Cemetery and a lunch following at the Grand Marsh Community Center. Eleanor’s family would like to thank Pastor Sheppard for his visits and kind words, Roseberry’s Funeral Home for their guidance and cooperation, as well as Villa Pines facility and staff during Eleanor’s brief residence.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.