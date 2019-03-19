Gowin, Roy E. Age 90 of Friendship

Roy E. Gowin, age 90, of Friendship, Wisconsin peacefully died in his sleep Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Rev. Richard Eberly will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Roy was born October 19, 1928, in Williamsburg Missouri to Frank and Cordillia Gowin.

He attended school in Missouri and raised his family in Johnsburg, Illinois. He moved to Adams County in September of 1989.

Roy retired from Dean Foods in 1990 and then worked for Bula Farms until 2011. He loved to dance and enjoyed snowmobiling.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Cordillia Gowin; son, Mark Gowin; eight brothers, and two sisters.

Survived in death by his:

Son: Frank (Sandy) Gowin

Daughter: Gloria Gowin

Daughter: Diane Gowin /Jonny Gilbert

Daughter: Michelle Schreck/ Nathan Jackson

Son: Joseph Gowin

Grandchildren: Therea, Adam, and Matthew, Merrysa/Jeremy, Brittany, Breanna, Brogan, Christopher, Ellie, Ciara, and Mercedes.

Sister: Daisy Perry

further survived by other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com





