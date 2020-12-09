Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change releases final report

The final report of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change is calling for a reduction of carbon emissions from Wisconsin utilities. The task force was lead by Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The climate crisis is having an impact on everyone in our state—whether it be illness caused by air pollution, loss of life […]

Source: WRN.com







