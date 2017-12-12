Governor Walker Signs Nurse Licensure Compact Bill into Law to Enable Nurses to Practice in Multiple States
Governor Scott Walker signed Senate Bill 417 into law Monday, entering Wisconsin into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact (eNLC). The compact allows a nurse to practice in other states which have adopted the compact without acquiring a separate license for that state.
“This commonsense bill will change the futures of a significant portion of the Wisconsin population who lack adequate health care services due to their location,” Governor Walker said. “The opportunity to practice lifesaving medicine over state lines without the regulatory hassle of acquiring new licenses will better enable nurses to serve their patients and communities.”
Senate Bill 417 – This bill ratifies and enters Wisconsin into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact (eNLC). Under the compact, a nurse who is licensed in a state that has adopted the compact may practice in any other state with the compact without needing to separately obtain a license in that other party state. Authored by Senator Howard Marklein (R—Spring Green) and Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R—Tomah), the bill passed the Senate on a voice vote and was concurred in the Assembly on a voice vote. It is Act 135.
The ratification of Senate Bill 417 helps achieve step five of Governor Walker’s Rural Agenda by enabling nurses to work in multiple states and provide telehealth nursing services in rural areas with less access to optimum health care services.
Source: WRJC.com
