Governor Walker declares statewide emergency

An emergency due to heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes in Wisconsin is now statewide. Governor Scott Walker issued the declaration on Wednesday afternoon. “After the latest round of continuing storms and their tremendous impact in Wisconsin, we have declared a statewide State of Emergency,” Walker said in a statement. “We are ready to provide any […]

Source: WRN.com

