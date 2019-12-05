Governor:  School Gun Incidents Won’t Lead Him To Pressure Lawmakers

Governor Tony Evers says he still supports the idea of passing new gun control laws, but recent incidents at eight Wisconsin high schools won’t make him pressure lawmakers. Evers called a special session on gun control earlier this year and the Assembly and Senate were in session just a matter of moments. Evers says he wants to focus on the common ground he can find with Republicans. He says he wants to turn the Legislature’s attention to mental health services.

Source: WRJC.com





