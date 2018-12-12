Governor Says He’s Considering At Least 1 Line-Item Veto For Lame-Duck Bills

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker avoided specifics while telling reporters he might look for places to use his line-item veto power on the set of bills passed by lawmakers last week. The Republican says he is considering at least one seriously. His Tuesday comments make it apparent he is likely to sign most of the legislation passed in a lame-duck session. He says additional targets for his veto pen might involve appropriations.

Source: WRJC.com





