Governor Says He Will Push For Gun Control Measures, Legalized Marijuana

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he will try to convince Republican lawmakers to pass gun control measures and legalize medical marijuana when they return to the Capitol this fall. Evers wants universal background checks for gun purchases and a “red flag” law, but Republicans don’t support either idea. The Democratic governor also hopes to get a bipartisan medical marijuana bill passed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is open to the idea, but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald isn’t.

Source: WRJC.com





