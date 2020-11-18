Governor, Republicans Say They Need To Meet

Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Republicans say they need to meet to talk about COVID relief. Nothing is scheduled yet. Evers released details of a 541-million-dollar package Tuesday and he wants the Legislature to consider the 19 bills this fall. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos held a news conference shortly after the Democratic governor revealed his plans. The Republican Vos presented a set of ideas focusing on contact tracers and rapid testing. He says a meeting with Evers will have to be conducted before a relief package can be finalized. The governor has suggested meeting Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







