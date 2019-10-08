Governor Issues Pardons For Four People

Governor Tony Evers issues four pardons today (Monday ) He pardoned Iraq War veteran Eric Pizer, who was convicted for substantial battery after a bar fight 16 years ago. The governor also pardoned Mwangi Vasser — who was convicted of selling cocaine more than 20 years ago. He he has since earned a doctorate in theology and became an ordained minister. Kevin Sorenson was also pardoned for a drug charge early in his life. Steven Nichols received a pardon for a felony burglary charge. A pardon doesn’t overturn a conviction, but it does restore many rights, including the right to vote and own a gun. Evers says those he pardoned have paid their debt to society. The pardons are the first in Wisconsin since former governor Jim Doyle pardoned 100 people on his last day in office in 2010.

