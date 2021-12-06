Governor Evers Vetoes 5 Anti-Abortion Bills

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is vetoing five bills that would have restricted access to abortions and reproductive health care. The Democratic governor promised to veto the Republican-backed legislation. Evers said in a statement, “we cannot go backwards, and I will never stop working to make sure every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable healthcare, including reproductive healthcare in this state.” Evers signed more than 20 other bills into law Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







