Governor Evers Suspends Rules to Ensure Health Care Staffing, Patient Care
Governor Tony Evers and Secretary-designee Andrea Palm have issued two emergency orders suspending some administrative rules for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help maximize our state’s health care workforce while ensuring patients continue to get the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are very difficult times, especially for our healthcare facilities and our healthcare consumers across our state,” said Governor Tony Evers. “By suspending these regulations, we’re recognizing the challenges our healthcare workers and facilities are experiencing and helping to ensure they can continue their important work serving our families, our neighbors, and our communities.”
Emergency Order #21 allows health care facilities, providers, and emergency medical services flexibility to address staffing needs, yet still provide needed care. The order adjusts training and license renewal deadlines, as well as paramedic-level ambulance staffing levels for emergency medical services. It suspends staff orientations at home health agencies and hospices, adjusts nurse aide training hours, relaxes criteria for resident care staff at community-based residential facilities and adult family homes, and ensures nursing homes cannot discharge patients who are unable to pay. The order also modifies requirements at opiate addiction treatment services so staff can continue to be responsive and accessible.
“This order reduces regulatory burdens on facilities and emergency services and allows them to meet the critical needs of their residents and patients during this public health emergency,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are all in this together, and this order provides the flexibility needed to ensure that we get through this together.”
Governor Evers and Secretary-designee Palm also issued Emergency Order #20, which expands Emergency Order #16 issued on March 27. It allows health care provider licenses that would have expired during the public health emergency to remain valid until 30 days after the emergency is over. It also gives providers who are licensed in other states but assisting here additional time to apply for a Wisconsin license, and gives facilities where those providers are working additional time to notify the state.
Source: WRJC.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Governor Evers Suspends Rules to Ensure Health Care Staffing, Patient Care53 mins ago
- Wood County court: Sentences handed down in the week of March 2358 mins ago
- Rep. Kind Demands Secretary Mnuchin Allow Farmers to Access Small Business Emergency Funds...1 hour ago
- WI Supreme Court Rules on Executive Order #741 hour ago
- Live updates: Election day news from around the state1 hour ago
- Election takes place despite COVID-19 concerns1 hour ago
- Nekoosa photographer captures ‘happy memories’ during coronavirus outbreak as ...2 hours ago
- Polling place procedures meant to assure safe social distancing15 hours ago
- State Supreme Court rules Evers may not postpone election16 hours ago
- Will Donald Trump Finally Be The President We Hoped For?5 days ago
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?2 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.