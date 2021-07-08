Governor Evers signs state budget with some vetoes to GOP policy items

Wisconsin families should be seeing an average income tax cut of 800 dollars under a new state budget signed today by Governor Tony Evers. Evers says he’s used his veto powers to target those tax cuts to families across the state. “I’m newly providing tax relief to more than 1.6 million Wisconsin taxpayers at a […]

