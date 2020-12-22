Governor Evers sends new compromise COVID-19 bill to GOP leaders, calls for a vote this year

Governor Tony Evers has sent Legislative Republicans plans for another COVID-19 relief bill, and wants them to vote on it before the end of the year. Evers is calling the bill a representation of compromises that both sides can agree on. The Governor would have liked to see more support for eviction moratoriums and help […]

