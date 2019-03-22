Governor Evers, Republicans spar over lame duck laws

Republicans are asking an appellate court to issue a stay on a judge’s ruling striking down last year’s lame duck laws. Legislative Republican leaders want to keep laws stripping power from the Governor and Attorney General in place while appeals are being handled. That request was filed in the Third District, which is in Wausau, […]

