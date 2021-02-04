Governor Evers issues new mask order in response to Republican efforts to end existing order

Governor Tony Evers has issued a new health emergency and mask order in response to Republican efforts to end the current order. On Thursday, the Governor issued a new mask order and health emergency just an hour after the State Assembly issued a resolution to end his last mask order. Governor Evers says that he […]

Source: WRN.com







