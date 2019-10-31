Governor Evers Declares Energy Emergency in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin (Wednesday). The governor pointed to a late corn harvest and sudden cold snap for a sharp increase in demand for propane. Ever says hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites depend on propane to heat their homes and right now farmers are depending on it to dry their corn. He said in his order, “ensuring that we get propane to these folks is critical for the health, safety, welfare, and economic well-being of Wisconsinites across our state.” It temporarily lifts restrictions on truck drivers delivering propane throughout the state.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.