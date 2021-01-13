Governor Evers calls for fair maps, more broadband funding, and DWD overhaul in SOS address

Governor Tony Evers laid out his roadmap for 2021 at Tuesday night’s State of the State Address. Evers took little time in laying out tall goals for 2021. Evers says he’ll be calling for a special session of the Legislature to overhaul and rebuild the state’s unemployment system. “We know that replacing the system will […]

Source: WRN.com







