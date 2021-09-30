Governor Evers Calling A Probe Into Last November’s Election “A 700-Thousand- Dollar Boondoggle.”

Governor Tony Evers calling the investigation of last November’s election “a 700-thousand-dollar boondoggle”.

The effort in the state is being led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Cableman. Evers says he hates to see “an inquisition like this.” He is confident that the investigation will prove what has already been “proven 100 times.”

A similar investigation in Arizona showed an even wider margin of victory for President Biden.

Source: WRJC.com







