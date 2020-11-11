Governor Evers Asks Wisconsin To “Stay Home”
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has issued an executive order urging all state residents to limit their public interactions. Evers delivered a statewide address Tuesday night telling people to essentially – stay home. Wisconsin hospitals are running out of I-C-U beds due to the exploded numbers of COVID-19 infections. Evers isn’t requiring the limits. Calling the situation a “crisis,” the governor was emphatic while making his case on the same day the state set a new record with seven-thousand-73 positive test results. The 66 deaths reported Tuesday are also a high-water mark for Wisconsin. At the current rate of infection, the state’s 128 available I-C-U beds would be filled in the next seven days.
Source: WRJC.com
