Governor Evers and DHS seek dismissal of GOP lawsuit challenging Safer At Home orders

Governor Evers and the Department of Health Services want the State Supreme Court to quash a lawsuit challenging the Safer At Home orders. In a filing with the court on Tuesday, Governor Evers and DHS Secretary Andrea Palm requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit filed by legislative Republicans. They say a request to go […]

