Governor candidate Tim Michels criticizes Foxconn deal after making millions on the project
Republican Gov. Candidate Tim Michels criticizes the Foxconn renegotiation and original deal. His company made millions on roads for the project.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Governor candidate Tim Michels criticizes Foxconn deal after making millions on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM
-
Looking for merchandise for the Bayern-Man City soccer match at Lambeau Field? The...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off July 23 and Lambeau Field and the Packers Pro Shop is stocking related merchandise.
-
Barn destroyed in blaze but fire departments save nearby house Monday evening in Lawrence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM
A house was saved from a nearby barn fire Monday evening on Lawrence Drive thanks to area fire departments, said Lawrence Fire Chief Kurt Minten.
-
Lambeau Field a source of Packers football fun over the years, but also concerts and much...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Lambeau Field is more than home to the Green Bay Packers. It's played host to other athletic events, concerts and more.
-
-
Tim Michels' campaign says mailer promoting nonexistent NRA endorsement was an 'error'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM
Scott Jones, NRA Wisconsin's state director, said the NRA Political Victory Fund has not made any endorsements in the Republican primary for governor.
-
Bice: Senate candidate Tom Nelson comes under criticism for not doing more to overturn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM
Democrats had a slim window from 2009 to 2010 when Nelson was a leader in the Legislature to overturn the state's 1849 bill banning abortion.
-
Red Cliff Ojibwe Nation celebrates 'landmark moment' with return of final 900 acres of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Red Cliff Ojibwe Nation officials are celebrating this summer the last of more than 2,500 acres returned to the tribe from Bayfield County in northern Wisconsin.
-
With 'Top Gun: Maverick' audiences fascinated by flight movies again, it's perfect timing...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Aviation buff Hal Bryan hopes the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" and other flight movies draw more people to discover the joy of aviation.
