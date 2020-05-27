'Government at its worst.' Farm family wins court battle to restore trout stream, Portage County official booted
Portage County judges found the Drainage District Board committed numerous law violations in removing the Isherwood fish habitat.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin election officials to try again on mailing absentee ballot request forms to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020 at 9:25 PM
Wisconsin election officials will take a second swing Wednesday at whether to mail absentee ballot request forms to most voters this fall.
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers set single-day records for deaths, cases and tests
by Bob Hague on May 27, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Wisconsin saw its largest single-day increases in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests on Wednesday. Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm delivered Wednesday’s numbers, including 599 positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the […]
'It's a whole new environment': Oneida casino reopens after COVID-19 shutdown, but it's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Tuesday was the reopening of the Oneida Casino, which was shut down in March because of COVID-19. A number of safety measures are in place.
Tony Evers directs $200 million in CARES Act dollars to Wisconsin local governments
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM
The funding to cash-strapped local governments will come from federal CARES Act dollars.
Schreiner's, Fond du Lac's iconic restaurant, closes its doors after 82 years
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 27, 2020 at 8:29 PM
"Our families' decision to not re-open Schreiner's Restaurant was not one that we made easily; unfortunately, it was unavoidable," Paul Cunningham said.
Three Door County municipalities extended emergency declarations. What does that mean?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 8:16 PM
In order to access federal emergency assistance, Sister Bay, Sturgeon Bay and Liberty Grove kept emergency declarations in place through June.
Be courteous and careful while visiting state parks this summer, says DNR
by Raymond Neupert on May 27, 2020 at 8:11 PM
It’s going to be a great few weeks to get out and enjoy the state parks, but the DNR is asking that you do so safely. DNR Section Chief Missy Vanlanduit says there may be closures or restrictions in place to help keep people socially […]
Unpaid unemployment claims top 728,000 as state Senate holds hearings on backlog
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020 at 7:36 PM
State senators asked tough questions Wednesday about Wisconsin's historic increase in unemployment as the number of unpaid claims passed 700,000.
Suspect in shooting on Green Bay's west side in custody
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 7:32 PM
Muhammad R. Hoskins, 26, turned himself into police after a man was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on South Oakland Avenue near Seymour Park Friday
