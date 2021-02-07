Gov. Tony Evers will propose legalizing recreational and medical marijuana as part of the next state budget
The plan could generate $166 million in revenue each year but will likely be blocked by Republican lawmakers.
Rodgers wins third MVP Award
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award on Saturday, so the announcement was not a surprise. In fact, the only surprise came when he announced that he got engaged during the season. […]
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Report: Packers to add Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM
After being turned down by University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard on Friday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is turning to Joe Barry as the Packers new Defensive Coordinator. The deal is expected to be finalized this […]
Illini turns out to be too much for Badgers
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) missed out on a chance to move into a tie for second place in the Big Ten, falling to Illinois (13-5, 9-3) 75-60 on Saturday in Champaign. The Illini extended their winning streak to four games and moved to […]
Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2021 at 7:04 AM
Charles Woodson became the latest Green Bay Packers star to join the NFL’s Hall of Fame. Woodson joins the Hall as a first-ballot Hall of selection. As a member of the Packers, Woodson lead the NFL in interceptions in 2009 and […]
Bucks off to 2-0 start on six-game road trip
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2021 at 6:06 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night in Cleveland. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryne Forbes added 18 points with a […]
Golden Eagles Fail to Qualify Wrestler for State McKrittrick Sectional Champ for Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2021 at 2:19 AM
The day Scott Walker 'dropped the bomb': 10 years later, Act 10 maintains a firm grip on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM
While it still riles Democrats and union officials, Act 10 is now securely embedded in how the state and local governments and schools operate.
How Green Bay is preparing to go back to school: 7 things for families to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM
Green Bay schools will battle COVID-19 with hundreds of gallons of sanitizer, close to a million disinfecting wipes and hundreds of Plexiglas shields
