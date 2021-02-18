Gov. Tony Evers wants to provide state money to help school districts shift away from Native American mascots and logos
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Evers wants to use tribal casino revenue to create a grant to help school districts pay to adopt a new nickname or logo for school merchandise, team uniforms and scoreboards, among other costs.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
'Huge win': Coal piles move, GLC Minerals expansion advance as Brown County approves...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM
The Brown County Board of Supervisors approved the $2.7 million purchase of the Pulliam Power Plant property Wednesday. The purchase enables one port business to expand and the city to begin talks with C. Reiss Coal's parent company, Robindale […]
-
Gov. Tony Evers wants to provide state money to help school districts shift away from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 6:06 PM
Evers wants to use tribal casino revenue to create a grant to help school districts pay to adopt a new nickname or logo for school merchandise, team uniforms and scoreboards, among other costs.
-
DNR warns Wisconsin water systems to update security after hacking in Florida leads to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 5:37 PM
The DNR is encouraging Wisconsin water systems to make sure their cybersecurity is tight after hack in Florida allows lye into water.
-
Fox River Mall shooting was traumatic for many. Here's how a special volunteer group helps
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM
The Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response team has been working since 1997 to help crime victims and others in need after traumatic events.
-
Vos asks Evers to order flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh
by Bob Hague on February 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants flags in Wisconsin lowered to half-staff, to honor the late Rush Limbaugh. The conservative radio host, who died of lung cancer on Wednesday, was a Missouri native and Florida resident with no connection to […]
-
Trial for James Prokopovitz delayed until Monday after Brown County judge breaks his ankle
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM
The trial was going into its fourth day Thursday, but Brown County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hinkfuss slipped on ice after leaving the courthouse Wednesday.
-
JFC approves plan to upgrade UI computer system
by Bob Hague on February 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM
A Republican plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s outdated unemployment insurance computer system will be taken up by the state Senate on Thursday, after clearing the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday JFC co-chair, […]
-
How a microbiologist's 1966 discovery in Yellowstone made millions of COVID-19 PCR tests...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM
Now at UW-Madison, microbiologist Tom Brock says his story shows the importance of funding basic research.
-
Wonewoc-Center Eliminated by La Farge in D5 Regional Quarter-Final Boys Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.