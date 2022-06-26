Gov. Tony Evers vows to offer doctors clemency if they are prosecuted under the state's 1849 abortion law
In the shadow of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state Democrats gathered in La Crosse for their first in-person convention in three years.
Ted Cruz speaks in Milwaukee, predicts a 'red tsunami' as colleague Ron Johnson wages...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 12:10 AM
Cruz, who won Wisconsin's Republican primary for president in 2016, returned to a warm welcome at a summit at the Wisconsin Center.
Supreme Court abortion ruling prompts rallies in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade spurred rallies around Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Green Bay and Appleton.
NFL flag football tournament brings 48 teams and 480 youth players to Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Green Bay Packers hosted their first NFL FLAG Regional Tournament Saturday.
COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations data continue to flatten in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Data from the state Department of Health Services shows a flattening of COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations.
Marquette poll reveals an 'enthusiasm gap' that could become a factor in Wisconsin races...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM
The Wisconsin poll contains a red flag for Democrats: Republican-leaning voters indicate higher enthusiasm about voting this fall.
Abortion rights backers express hurt, anger over Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM
The court's decision puts back into effect an 1849 state law banning abortions in Wisconsin except when saving the life of the mother.
With abortion stopped in Wisconsin, Midwest states where it's legal say they can be an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Leaders in Illinois and Minnesota say they're prepared to serve Wisconsin patients but will need funding and staffing to meet the increased demand.
