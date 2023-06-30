Gov. Tony Evers vows 'as many partial vetoes as we can muster' as Republicans send budget to his desk
The 2023-25 state budget proposal would leverage a historic surplus to cut income taxes by more than $3 billion for Wisconsin residents
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
In decision affecting 685,000 Wisconsin borrowers, Supreme Court strikes down student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM
Wisconsin borrowers hold $22 billion in federal student loan debt, according to the latest federal education data.
-
Why some schools will win bigger than others under state budget passed by lawmakers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM
Some schools will get 41% more funding by 2024-25 while others expect to lose to inflation.
-
Weichert, Bernd (Bob) Age 82 Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM
-
Guitar meets classical in Midsummer's Music chamber concerts in Door County with four...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Award-winning, Memphis-based string instrument virtuoso Eric Lewis is teaming with Midsummer's Music composer-in-residence Will Healy for two concerts
-
Assembly sends Tony Evers a state budget that includes tax cuts, an education spending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 2:26 AM
The action now shifts to Gov. Tony Evers, who has promised to deploy his powerful veto authority.
-
State Assembly debates state budget after Senate approves it Wednesday night
by Raymond Neupert on June 30, 2023 at 12:50 AM
State Assembly Democrats made one final plea for more funding in the state budget as the chamber debated the bill on Thursday. Democrat minority leader Greta Neubauer says Republicans can still fund social programs. “There is still time […]
-
Stay safe and sane with fireworks this weekend, says DNR
by Raymond Neupert on June 30, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Be safe and sane with your 4th of July fireworks this weekend. Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist Catherine Koele says you should take simple steps to keep yourself and the environment safe. “Concrete or gravel […]
-
In a blow to diversity, U.S. Supreme Court restricts use of race in college admissions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM
The ruling may complicate how Wisconsin's most competitive universities recruit a diverse student body.
