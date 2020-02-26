Gov. Tony Evers vetoes tax cut, says Republicans should have put more toward schools
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a tax cut Wednesday, saying Republican lawmakers should have coupled it with additional money for schools.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
