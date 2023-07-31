Gov. Tony Evers took down a public records tracking website 4 years ago and never put it back up
Evers’ decision to nix the website without a replacement left the public without a clear understanding of how transparent state agencies are.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
This Wisconsin woman worked on the Manhattan Project, but you won't see her in Oppenheimer
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM
Elda Anderson worked on the Manhattan Project, but then became a hidden figure. A Lawrence University professor is trying to change that.
-
Bellevue man found dead at 1 a.m. Monday after being struck by three vehicles, officials...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM
The first vehicle that hit the man has been found, and authorities are still identifying two others.
-
When do Green Bay, De Pere, Howard-Suamico, other Brown County schools open? Check out...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Here's when the districts around Green Bay plan to have their first day of school this year.
-
Bice: Scott Walker makes $800,000 molding young conservatives while liberal student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Walker sounds frustrated with liberal student vote even as his group takes center stage as a sponsor of the GOP presidential debate on Aug. 23.
-
-
A De Pere teen was diagnosed with arthritis when she was 12. Now she's off to college to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Mira Leurquin is one of 6,000 kids in Wisconsin who have juvenile arthritis.
-
See photos from inaugural ArtFest Green Bay, including color run
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2023 at 2:45 AM
The first ArtFest Green Bay, included a color run, music performances, and art of all mediums.
-
2 killed when plane crashes into Lake Winnebago
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 30, 2023 at 2:14 AM
The bodies of both people have been recovered by divers.
-
23-year-old charged with fatally shooting Green Bay man during car chase
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM
Prosecutors did not immediately charge Michael Putala, initially saying in court that there was a self-defense element to the case.
