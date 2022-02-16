Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address pushes tax rebates, tuition relief
Gov. Tony Evers used his fourth State of the State address Tuesday to try to persuade Republican lawmakers to issue one-time tax rebates.
Assembly passes bail measure requiring court officials to factor in a crime's severity,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 12:14 AM
The bail amendment was proposed in response to the Waukesha Christmas parade and the low bail defendant Darrell Brooks faced in an earlier case.
Suring High School officials accused of strip-searching students; Oconto County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2022 at 11:36 PM
The students were searched by Superintendent Kelly Casper and the high school's nurse, both women, for vaping devices, according to the DA.
COVID-19 levels in wastewater are yet another sign that omicron is 'quickly and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2022 at 11:11 PM
The disease rates in some counties in Wisconsin have declined from "critically high" to "very high" in recent days, including the Milwaukee area.
Two Republican lawmakers urge on crowd gathered at Wisconsin Capitol seeking to overturn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Two Republican Wisconsin lawmakers spoke to supporters in the Capitol to rally support of overturning the state's 2020 presidential election.
Last Afghan evacuees leave Fort McCoy for resettlement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2022 at 10:02 PM
The last of the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees who were housed at Fort McCoy have left the base for resettlement in their new communities.
Kwik Trip's viral coffee cup theft post was 'just being humorous.' Company blames...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 15, 2022 at 10:01 PM
In a social media post Friday, Kwik Trip invited guests to fill up coffee with any container from home for 99-cent refills.
Becher, John Robert 71 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2022 at 8:42 PM
Local Residents Facing Burglary Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM
