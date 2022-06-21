Gov. Tony Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Hofmeister, Patsy Kay Age 73 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM
-
Berg, Roberta M. Age 90 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM
-
Wisconsin mayor wants to add depiction of sculpture to city's logo that represents forced...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Some locals are questioning the city of Waupun's mayor's intent to promote a sculpture depicting Indigenous removal on the city's official logo.
-
There are 8 House races in Wisconsin, and Democrats aren't even competing in two of them
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin Democrats aren't fielding candidates in two House races, five state Senate races and 16 Assembly races.
-
One man is dead after crashing a Jeep into a garage in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM
A 65-year-old man died after crashing a Jeep into the garage of a single-family home in De Pere. The crash remains under investigation.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ben Voelkel joins Ron Johnson campaign as senior...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Northeast and central Wisconsin is under a heat advisory through Monday; Tuesday is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM
Temperatures are expected to increase from 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday, with another heat advisory likely in parts of Wisconsin.
-
Nearly all northeast Wisconsin customers have power following Wednesday's storms
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM
In total, more than 175,000 customers lost power Wednesday, and most WPS and We Energies customers had power restored by Thursday.
-
Therapists are in short supply in Wisconsin. That's especially true for trans patients...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM
The LGBTQ community experiences a higher than average need for mental health care but struggles to find therapists who are culturally competent.
