Gov. Tony Evers signs 'Ethan's Law,' honoring Manitowoc boy slain after being placed with man who'd admitted child abuse
Ethan Hauschultz, 7, died after being made to carry a 44-pound log around a snowy yard as his foster brother beat him.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin will have some of the hottest federal elections in 2022. Here's who has an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM
Wisconsin has two 2022 congressional races that will be among the nation's most hotly contested and will help decide which party controls Congress.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court for now reinstates redistricting lawyers for Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM
The 4-3 ruling means the Republicans can resume working with private attorneys they hired at taxpayer expense while the high court considers the case.
-
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes website refreshed as he is poised to enter U.S. Senate race next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM
Mandela Barnes began fundraising July 8 and is in a 15-day federal window before having to file paperwork to officially enter the race.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs 'Ethan's Law,' honoring Manitowoc boy slain after being placed with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM
Ethan Hauschultz, 7, died after being made to carry a 44-pound log around a snowy yard as his foster brother beat him.
-
Incumbent Josh Kaul, GOP challenger Ryan Owens open fundraising leads in 2022 attorney...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM
The deadline for campaign finance reports is Thursday at midnight. Here's how much money the candidates for governor and attorney general have raised.
-
Bruss (Pfaff), Gladys E. Age 92 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM
-
Hatch, Jean Ellen Age 89 Formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2021 at 2:49 PM
-
'Give me a chance': Housing discrimination, unaffordability leave homeless community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM
Northeast Wisconsin's competitive housing market is leaving many people homeless.
-
Spectrum's public access channel is down, but it's up to the city of Green Bay to fix the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM
"We have to weigh the pros and cons of those costs," a city spokesman said, noting more government meetings are being streamed online.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.